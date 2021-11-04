How to Watch Islanders at Canadiens

The Islanders continue their long road trip in Canada when they play the Canadiens on Thursday night.

The brutal 13 game season-opening road trip continues for the Islanders when they play their eighth game of the year Thursday night. It is the toughest stretch of the schedule for New York all year, and unfortunately, it is at the very beginning of the schedule.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thursday the Islanders go north of the border to take on the Canadiens looking for their fourth win in their last six games. New York lost its last game to the Predators in a shootout. That loss snapped a two-game winning streak after the Islanders shut out the Coyotes and Golden Knights.

The Islanders will look to get back in the win column Thursday when they take on a Canadiens team that is coming off its third win of the year.

It has been a rough start to the season for Montreal, as it lost its first five games before splitting its last six.

The offense has been a problem for the Canadiens this year, as they have scored just nine goals in their eight losses. It is not a winning recipe for them, and they will need to get better if they want to make it back to the playoffs this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.