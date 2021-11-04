How to Watch Islanders at Canadiens

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Islanders continue their long road trip in Canada when they play the Canadiens on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The brutal 13 game season-opening road trip continues for the Islanders when they play their eighth game of the year Thursday night. It is the toughest stretch of the schedule for New York all year, and unfortunately, it is at the very beginning of the schedule.

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thursday the Islanders go north of the border to take on the Canadiens looking for their fourth win in their last six games. New York lost its last game to the Predators in a shootout. That loss snapped a two-game winning streak after the Islanders shut out the Coyotes and Golden Knights.

    The Islanders will look to get back in the win column Thursday when they take on a Canadiens team that is coming off its third win of the year.

    It has been a rough start to the season for Montreal, as it lost its first five games before splitting its last six. 

    The offense has been a problem for the Canadiens this year, as they have scored just nine goals in their eight losses. It is not a winning recipe for them, and they will need to get better if they want to make it back to the playoffs this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Pistons

    5 minutes ago
    New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) celebrates the victory with New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) at the conclusion of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets at Colts

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17076280
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Panthers

    5 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State

    5 minutes ago
    Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Senators

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063586
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Penguins

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17081350
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Canadiens

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17081358
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Bruins

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy