How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Islanders go for their third straight win Thursday night when they host the Devils.

The Islanders get back on the ice for the first time since Jan. 1 when they host the Devils on Thursday night. New York has had its last four games postponed and has only played two games since Dec. 19 due to COVID-19 concerns.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

In the two games the Islanders did get to play, they beat the Sabres 4-1 and the Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Those back-to-back wins were the first time since the beginning of November that they had won two in a row.

It has been a strange and tough year for the Islanders but one they hope they can turn around soon.

Thursday, that starts with a game against a Devils team that has won four of its last six.

New Jersey, like New York, has also been on another pause, as its last three games have been postponed.

This pause comes at a bad time for the Devils, as they had been playing their best hockey of the year.

They hope this mini-break won't slow them down, and they can get another big road win against the Islanders.

