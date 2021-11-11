The Devils look for their third straight win on Thursday night when they host the Islanders in this NHL showdown.

The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak last Saturday when they beat the Sharks in a shootout. They followed that up with their best performance of the year when they overwhelmed the Panthers in a 7-3 win on Tuesday.

How to Watch Islanders at Devils Today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

New Jersey gave up two quick goals in the second period to go down 3-2 but answered right back and scored the next five goals to run away with the win. The win improved the Devils' record to 6-3-2 overall.

The Islanders will look to thwart those good vibes and bounce back from their recent 5-2 loss to the Wild. This game is the only one this week for the Islanders, as they are near the end of their season-opening 13 game road trip.

It has been a tough start to the year for the Islanders, but they are currently 5-3-2 and get to return home soon.

New York will have two more road games after this one before it finally hosts an opponent at the UBS Arena for the first time.

