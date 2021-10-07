    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the 2021 NHL preseason winding down, the Islanders are set for a road matchup against the Devils on Thursday evening.
    Author:

    The 2021 NHL regular season is almost here, and fans could not be more excited to get meaningful games underway. However, the last couple of preseason matchups are extremely important as teams look to build momentum and chemistry. On Thursday night, the New York Islanders will hit the road for an exhibition game against the New Jersey Devils.

    How to Watch: Islanders vs. Devils

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream Islanders at Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    During the 2020 NHL season, the Islanders ended up finishing the year with a 32-17 record. They made the postseason, but fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. New York will look to pick up where it left off and be a serious contender once again this season.

    The Devils missed the playoffs last season. They went 19-30 on the year. New Jersey has talent on its roster but will need to put everything together perfectly in order to be a postseason contender.

    So far during preseason action, the Islanders have gone 3-1. They defeated the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers twice. New York's one loss came against the Devils.

    New Jersey holds a 4-1 preseason record thus far. Its wins have come against the Washington Capitals twice, the Islanders once and the Rangers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

