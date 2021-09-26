The Islanders and Rangers open up their preseason schedule when they battle Sunday night.

The Islanders just missed the Stanley Cup Finals last season and are looking to break through in 2021-22. They were able to beat the Penguins 4-2 in the first round and the Bruins 4-2 in the second round to reach the semi-finals in 2021. They then took the eventual champion Lightning to seven games but came up just short.

How to Watch Islanders at Rangers:

Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Islanders at Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a great season for the Islanders, but they want to do even bigger things this year. It all starts when they make the short trip to play the Rangers in the first game of the preseason.

The Rangers finished right behind the Islanders in the standings in the East Division last year but were 11 points back. They failed to reach the playoffs for the fourth straight year and look to be going in the wrong direction.

They will look to make the jump back into the playoffs this year, but it'll be a tall task in a packed Eastern Conference.

Hockey is back in New York, and this game could be a little more heated than normal for a preseason game.

Regional restrictions may apply.