September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New York Islanders at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Islanders and Rangers open up their preseason schedule when they battle Sunday night.
Author:

The Islanders just missed the Stanley Cup Finals last season and are looking to break through in 2021-22. They were able to beat the Penguins 4-2 in the first round and the Bruins 4-2 in the second round to reach the semi-finals in 2021. They then took the eventual champion Lightning to seven games but came up just short.

How to Watch Islanders at Rangers:

Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Islanders at Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a great season for the Islanders, but they want to do even bigger things this year. It all starts when they make the short trip to play the Rangers in the first game of the preseason.

The Rangers finished right behind the Islanders in the standings in the East Division last year but were 11 points back. They failed to reach the playoffs for the fourth straight year and look to be going in the wrong direction.

They will look to make the jump back into the playoffs this year, but it'll be a tall task in a packed Eastern Conference.

Hockey is back in New York, and this game could be a little more heated than normal for a preseason game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

New York Islanders at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16807673
MLS

How to Watch Sounders FC at Sporting Kansas City

54 seconds ago
USATSI_16783987
NASCAR

How to Watch South Point 400

54 seconds ago
New York Yankees Joey Gallo
MLB

How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

54 seconds ago
USATSI_16310412
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Rangers

54 seconds ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gestures as he runs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) audibles during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after rushing for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy