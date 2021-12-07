Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    How to Watch New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Islanders, the last-place team in the Metropolitan Division, take on the Senators, the last-place team in the Atlantic Division, in a Tuesday night NHL battle.
    The Islanders are 5-10-5 this season and are in last place in the Metropolitan Division entering their game Tuesday against the Senators.

    New York is on a three-game losing streak, with all the losses coming by one goal. The team's two games before that were postponed due to COVID-19.

    The Senators are 6-15-1 on the year and in last place in the Atlantic Division. They are 2–3 in their last five games, with three straight losses to the Ducks, the Kings and the Canucks followed by wins against the Hurricanes and the Avalanche.

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brock Nelson leads a New York team that ranks last in the NHL in goals scored, Nelson has nine on the season on 40 shots on goal. Josh Norris leads the Senators in scoring with 10 goals on the season on 59 shots on goal.

    Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin has five wins on the year and a 92.5% save percentage. He has three shutouts on the season and is allowing 2.49 goals per game.

    Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson has an 89.9% save percentage with 3.64 goals goals allowed per game and zero shutouts on the year.

    This is the first of three meetings these teams this season and the only one in Ottawa. The Senators are just two points back from the Canadiens and will look to move into a tie with Montreal with a win Tuesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    new york islanders
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Senators

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
