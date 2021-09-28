The Islanders travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers in NHL preseason action.

The Islanders opened their schedule Sunday with a 4-0 shutout of their in-state rivals, the Rangers. Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored power-play goals in the first period to open a 2-0 lead the Rangers could never overcome. Cal Clutterbuck and Ross Johnston added second- and third-period goals to seal the win for the Islanders.

How to Watch Islanders at Flyers:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

The Flyers will host the Islanders Tuesday. The game will be Philadelphia's preseason opener. The Flyers will also travel to Boston Thursday before hosting Washington Saturday to finish off their first week of the preseason.

Last season, New York made it all the way to the Stanley Cup semifinals before losing in seven games to eventual champion Tampa Bay. Philadelphia will look to make a similar leap into championship contention this season.

Philadelphia missed the playoffs last year, while New York is looking to make it to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. The last time the Islanders had a streak that long came from 1975-1988, when they made it 14 straight years. During that stretch, they won the Stanley Cup four straight times from 1980-1983.

