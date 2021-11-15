Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Islanders look to gain momentum as they face off against the defending champion Lightning in NHL action.
    Author:

    The Islanders and the Lightning meet Monday for the first time since they played in the conference finals last season. The teams met in the conference finals in 2020 as well.

    The most recent playoff series culminated in a thrilling Game 7 in June. Tampa's 1–0 win catapulted the Lightning to the Stanley Cup finals and eventually their second-straight championship.

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Islanders sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 12 points, 10 back from the division-leading Hurricanes. Their goal differential is just minus-2, which shows a comeback could be around the corner.

    The Lightning are sitting in fourth in the Atlantic Division. Their phenomenal goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is as sharp as ever, as he made a fantastic save in overtime to preserve a victory against their in-state rival Panthers, who have been one of the best teams in the league so far.

    Expect a hard-fought game when the Islanders and Lightning clash Monday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tampa Bay Lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Lightning

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Wizards

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and forward Jerami Grant (9) watch a rebound alongside Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pistons

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Cavaliers

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Knicks

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at UMass

    4 minutes ago
    LSU Tigers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty at LSU

    4 minutes ago
    Bryant Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bryant at Clemson

    4 minutes ago
    Arizona State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida vs. Arizona State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy