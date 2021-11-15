How to Watch Islanders at Lightning

The Islanders look to gain momentum as they face off against the defending champion Lightning in NHL action.

The Islanders and the Lightning meet Monday for the first time since they played in the conference finals last season. The teams met in the conference finals in 2020 as well.

The most recent playoff series culminated in a thrilling Game 7 in June. Tampa's 1–0 win catapulted the Lightning to the Stanley Cup finals and eventually their second-straight championship.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Islanders sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 12 points, 10 back from the division-leading Hurricanes. Their goal differential is just minus-2, which shows a comeback could be around the corner.

The Lightning are sitting in fourth in the Atlantic Division. Their phenomenal goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is as sharp as ever, as he made a fantastic save in overtime to preserve a victory against their in-state rival Panthers, who have been one of the best teams in the league so far.

Expect a hard-fought game when the Islanders and Lightning clash Monday night.

