How to Watch Islanders at Jets

The Islanders are set to travel to Winnipeg to take on the Jets in a Saturday night matchup.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Islanders have started the season off strong. They are 4-2-2 heading into this matchup, but the entire Metropolitan Division has been good thus far. New York needs to keep stacking up wins to keep pace with the rest of the division.

On the other side, the Jets have been strong to start the year as well. Coming into this game, they hold a 6-2-2 record. Winnipeg is looking like a legitimate contender and will look to make another statement with a win over New York.

Both of these teams have the talent to be legitimate contenders in their respective conferences. The Jets have the better record, but the Islanders have looked strong.

