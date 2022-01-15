New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL action will see the Washington Capitals (20-8-9) take the ice against the New York Islanders (11-12-6), starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Capitals are sixth in the Eastern Conference (49 points), and the Islanders are 13th in the Eastern Conference (28 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 5.5

Washington and New York Stats

The Capitals are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are ninth in goals conceded (2.7).

The Islanders score 2.3 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (11th).

Washington is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +21.

New York is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -12 (-0.4 per game).

The Islanders have conceded 15 power-play goals (12th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).

The Islanders have scored 15 power-play goals (on 19% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 17 (killing off 81.9% of penalties, 11th in league).

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 52 points in 37 games (24 goals and 28 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 34 games, with 12 goals and 23 assists.

John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Vitek Vanecek has a .907 save percentage (30th in the league). He has 398 saves, and has given up 41 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal's seven goals and 15 assists in 26 games for New York add up to 22 total points on the season.

Oliver Wahlstrom is a top offensive contributor for New York with 15 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added seven assists in 27 games.

New York's Josh Bailey is among the leading scorers on the team with 14 total points (two goals and 12 assists).

Ilya Sorokin has played 21 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 619 saves and a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Semyon Varlamov has 243 saves and a .910 save percentage, allowing 24 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.