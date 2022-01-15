New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL action will see the Washington Capitals (20-8-9) take the ice against the New York Islanders (11-12-6), starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Capitals are sixth in the Eastern Conference (49 points), and the Islanders are 13th in the Eastern Conference (28 points).
Betting Information for Washington vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
5.5
Washington and New York Stats
- The Capitals are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are ninth in goals conceded (2.7).
- The Islanders score 2.3 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (11th).
- Washington is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +21.
- New York is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -12 (-0.4 per game).
- The Islanders have conceded 15 power-play goals (12th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).
- The Islanders have scored 15 power-play goals (on 19% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 17 (killing off 81.9% of penalties, 11th in league).
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 52 points in 37 games (24 goals and 28 assists).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 34 games, with 12 goals and 23 assists.
- John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
- Vitek Vanecek has a .907 save percentage (30th in the league). He has 398 saves, and has given up 41 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal's seven goals and 15 assists in 26 games for New York add up to 22 total points on the season.
- Oliver Wahlstrom is a top offensive contributor for New York with 15 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added seven assists in 27 games.
- New York's Josh Bailey is among the leading scorers on the team with 14 total points (two goals and 12 assists).
- Ilya Sorokin has played 21 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 619 saves and a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
- Semyon Varlamov has 243 saves and a .910 save percentage, allowing 24 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
