New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (32-18-10) host the New York Islanders (24-24-8) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are eighth and the Islanders 10th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
5.5
Washington and New York Stats
- On average, the Capitals score 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).
- On average, the Islanders post 2.7 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Capitals allow 2.8 (eighth).
- Washington is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.
- New York is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at 0.
- On the power play, the Capitals have scored 33 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 23 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, seventh in league).
- The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 games for New York add up to 38 total points on the season.
- Brock Nelson has scored 34 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 11 assists.
- Noah Dobson is a key contributor on offense for New York with 10 goals and 22 assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has played 18 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 518 saves and a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: None
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 72 points (36 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 21:17 per game.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) to the team.
- John Carlson's season total of 49 points has come from 10 goals and 39 assists.
- Vitek Vanecek has a 2.4 goals against average, and 693 saves. His .918 save percentage ranks 11th in the league.
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)
