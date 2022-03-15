New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and forward T.J. Oshie (77) and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) and forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate Kuznetzov s second goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (32-18-10) host the New York Islanders (24-24-8) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are eighth and the Islanders 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 5.5

Washington and New York Stats

On average, the Capitals score 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).

On average, the Islanders post 2.7 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Capitals allow 2.8 (eighth).

Washington is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.

New York is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at 0.

On the power play, the Capitals have scored 33 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 23 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, seventh in league).

The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 games for New York add up to 38 total points on the season.

Brock Nelson has scored 34 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 11 assists.

Noah Dobson is a key contributor on offense for New York with 10 goals and 22 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has played 18 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 518 saves and a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: None

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 72 points (36 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 21:17 per game.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) to the team.

John Carlson's season total of 49 points has come from 10 goals and 39 assists.

Vitek Vanecek has a 2.4 goals against average, and 693 saves. His .918 save percentage ranks 11th in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

