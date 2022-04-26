How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (44-23-12) and New York Islanders (35-34-10) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth while the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Washington and New York Stats

The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (266 in 79 games), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (223 in 79).

The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Capitals are conceding 2.9 (13th).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +36 on the season (11th in NHL).

New York is -6 overall in terms of goals this season, 18th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Capitals have scored 46 goals (on 19.1% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 33 (killing off 83.8% of penalties, sixth in league).

The Islanders have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has totaled 36 goals and 22 assists in 70 games for New York, good for 58 points.

Mathew Barzal has posted 54 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 39 assists.

Noah Dobson has 47 points so far, including 12 goals and 35 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .926 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1457 saves, and has given up 117 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 50 goals and 41 assists this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) to the team.

John Carlson has 70 total points for Washington, with 16 goals and 54 assists.

In 41 games, Vitek Vanecek has conceded 98 goals (2.61 goals against average) and has recorded 993 saves.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/20/2022 Golden Knights L 4-3 Away +124 4/22/2022 Coyotes W 2-0 Away -410 4/24/2022 Maple Leafs L 4-3 Home -116 4/26/2022 Islanders - Home -183 4/28/2022 Islanders - Away - 4/29/2022 Rangers - Away -

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Rangers L 6-3 Home -104 4/23/2022 Sabres L 5-3 Away -127 4/24/2022 Hurricanes L 5-2 Home +156 4/26/2022 Capitals - Away +155 4/28/2022 Capitals - Home - 4/29/2022 Lightning - Home -

