How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (44-23-12) and New York Islanders (35-34-10) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth while the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Washington and New York Stats
- The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (266 in 79 games), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (223 in 79).
- The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Capitals are conceding 2.9 (13th).
- In terms of goal differential, Washington is +36 on the season (11th in NHL).
- New York is -6 overall in terms of goals this season, 18th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Capitals have scored 46 goals (on 19.1% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 33 (killing off 83.8% of penalties, sixth in league).
- The Islanders have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has totaled 36 goals and 22 assists in 70 games for New York, good for 58 points.
- Mathew Barzal has posted 54 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 39 assists.
- Noah Dobson has 47 points so far, including 12 goals and 35 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .926 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1457 saves, and has given up 117 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 50 goals and 41 assists this season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) to the team.
- John Carlson has 70 total points for Washington, with 16 goals and 54 assists.
- In 41 games, Vitek Vanecek has conceded 98 goals (2.61 goals against average) and has recorded 993 saves.
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/20/2022
Golden Knights
L 4-3
Away
+124
4/22/2022
Coyotes
W 2-0
Away
-410
4/24/2022
Maple Leafs
L 4-3
Home
-116
4/26/2022
Islanders
-
Home
-183
4/28/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-
4/29/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
Islanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Rangers
L 6-3
Home
-104
4/23/2022
Sabres
L 5-3
Away
-127
4/24/2022
Hurricanes
L 5-2
Home
+156
4/26/2022
Capitals
-
Away
+155
4/28/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.