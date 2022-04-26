Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (44-23-12) and New York Islanders (35-34-10) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth while the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. New York

Washington and New York Stats

  • The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (266 in 79 games), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (223 in 79).
  • The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Capitals are conceding 2.9 (13th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Washington is +36 on the season (11th in NHL).
  • New York is -6 overall in terms of goals this season, 18th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Capitals have scored 46 goals (on 19.1% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 33 (killing off 83.8% of penalties, sixth in league).
  • The Islanders have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has totaled 36 goals and 22 assists in 70 games for New York, good for 58 points.
  • Mathew Barzal has posted 54 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 39 assists.
  • Noah Dobson has 47 points so far, including 12 goals and 35 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .926 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1457 saves, and has given up 117 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 50 goals and 41 assists this season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) to the team.
  • John Carlson has 70 total points for Washington, with 16 goals and 54 assists.
  • In 41 games, Vitek Vanecek has conceded 98 goals (2.61 goals against average) and has recorded 993 saves.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/20/2022

Golden Knights

L 4-3

Away

+124

4/22/2022

Coyotes

W 2-0

Away

-410

4/24/2022

Maple Leafs

L 4-3

Home

-116

4/26/2022

Islanders

-

Home

-183

4/28/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

Islanders Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 6-3

Home

-104

4/23/2022

Sabres

L 5-3

Away

-127

4/24/2022

Hurricanes

L 5-2

Home

+156

4/26/2022

Capitals

-

Away

+155

4/28/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Lightning

-

Home

-

How To Watch

April
26
2022

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
FUBOTV
