NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals (44-24-12) visiting the New York Islanders (36-34-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 100 points and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 82 points.
How to Watch New York vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Head-to-head results for Washington vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/26/2022
Capitals
Islanders
4-1 NYI
3/15/2022
Capitals
Islanders
4-3 (F/SO) WAS
1/15/2022
Islanders
Capitals
2-0 WAS
Washington and New York Stats
- The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (267 in 80 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (224 in 80).
- The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Capitals are 13th in goals conceded (2.9).
- Washington has a +33 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.
- New York's goal differential is -3 on the season (17th in the NHL).
- The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Islanders have scored 42 power-play goals (on 20.8% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 41 (killing off 81.2% of penalties, 11th in league).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin has been a big player for Washington this season, with 91 points in 77 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) to the team.
- John Carlson has 16 goals and 54 assists for Washington.
- Ilya Samsonov has a 3.0 goals against average, and 996 saves. His .896 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson's 36 goals and 22 assists in 70 games for New York add up to 58 total points on the season.
- Mathew Barzal is a key piece of the offense for New York with 55 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 40 assists in 71 games.
- Noah Dobson is a crucial player on offense for New York with 13 goals and 35 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has 1489 saves while allowing 118 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Illness), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Ryan Pulock: Day To Day (COVID-19), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brock Nelson: Day To Day (Illness)
