How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) look for the puck during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals (44-24-12) visiting the New York Islanders (36-34-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 100 points and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 82 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Washington vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 4/26/2022 Capitals Islanders 4-1 NYI 3/15/2022 Capitals Islanders 4-3 (F/SO) WAS 1/15/2022 Islanders Capitals 2-0 WAS

Washington and New York Stats

The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (267 in 80 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (224 in 80).

The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Capitals are 13th in goals conceded (2.9).

Washington has a +33 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.

New York's goal differential is -3 on the season (17th in the NHL).

The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Islanders have scored 42 power-play goals (on 20.8% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 41 (killing off 81.2% of penalties, 11th in league).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has been a big player for Washington this season, with 91 points in 77 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) to the team.

John Carlson has 16 goals and 54 assists for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has a 3.0 goals against average, and 996 saves. His .896 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson's 36 goals and 22 assists in 70 games for New York add up to 58 total points on the season.

Mathew Barzal is a key piece of the offense for New York with 55 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 40 assists in 71 games.

Noah Dobson is a crucial player on offense for New York with 13 goals and 35 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has 1489 saves while allowing 118 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Illness), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Ryan Pulock: Day To Day (COVID-19), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brock Nelson: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.