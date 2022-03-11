How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL slate includes the New York Islanders (22-24-8) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (26-22-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 52 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 62 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Winnipeg Stats

The Islanders are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Jets are 17th in goals conceded (3.0).

On average, the Jets put up 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).

New York is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -5 (-0.1 per game).

Winnipeg's goal differential is 0 on the season (17th in the NHL).

The Islanders have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 23 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:27 per game.

Brock Nelson has accumulated 32 points (0.7 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 10 assists.

Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 21 assists for New York.

In 38 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 87 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has recorded 1068 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor drives the offense for Winnipeg with 65 points (1.1 per game), with 35 goals and 30 assists in 58 games (playing 21:48 per game).

Mark Scheifele has posted 50 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 21 goals and 29 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is a crucial player on offense for Winnipeg with 23 goals and 22 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a .908 save percentage (24th in the league), with 1398 total saves, conceding 141 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

