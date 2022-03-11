How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL slate includes the New York Islanders (22-24-8) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (26-22-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 52 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 62 points.
How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Winnipeg Stats
- The Islanders are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Jets are 17th in goals conceded (3.0).
- On average, the Jets put up 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).
- New York is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -5 (-0.1 per game).
- Winnipeg's goal differential is 0 on the season (17th in the NHL).
- The Islanders have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (15th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 23 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:27 per game.
- Brock Nelson has accumulated 32 points (0.7 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 10 assists.
- Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 21 assists for New York.
- In 38 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 87 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has recorded 1068 saves.
Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor drives the offense for Winnipeg with 65 points (1.1 per game), with 35 goals and 30 assists in 58 games (playing 21:48 per game).
- Mark Scheifele has posted 50 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 21 goals and 29 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is a crucial player on offense for Winnipeg with 23 goals and 22 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has a .908 save percentage (24th in the league), with 1398 total saves, conceding 141 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Winnipeg Jets at New York Islanders
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)