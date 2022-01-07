New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7) host the New York Rangers (22-8-4) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 8, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank fourth in the Western Conference with 43 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 48 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. New York

Anaheim and New York Stats

  • The Ducks score 3.0 goals per game (14th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (fourth).
  • On average, the Rangers post 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Ducks give up 2.7 (ninth).
  • Anaheim is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +13.
  • New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +15 (+0.4 per game).
  • The Rangers have conceded 15 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 27 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
  • The Ducks have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 36 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).
  • Adam Fox has posted 35 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 30 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has scored 20 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has played 21 games this season, conceding 42 goals (2.0 per game) with 613 saves (29.2 per game) and a .936 save percentage (second-best in the league).
  • Alexandar Georgiev has 326 saves (21.7 per game) and a .908 save percentage, conceding 33 goals (2.2 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • One of Anaheim's top contributing offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 17:07 per game.
  • Trevor Zegras has totaled 25 points (0.8 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.
  • Sonny Milano has 23 total points for Anaheim, with nine goals and 14 assists.
  • John Gibson has conceded 72 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 794 saves (29.4 per game) with a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).
  • Anthony Stolarz has recorded a .932 save percentage, allowing 20 goals (2.0 per game) with 273 saves (27.3 per game).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Derek Grant: Out (Health Protocols), Nicolas Deslauriers: Out (Health Protocols), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sam Carrick: Out (Health Protocols), Hampus Lindholm: Out (Health Protocols), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

How To Watch

January
8
2022

New York Rangers at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
