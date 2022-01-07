New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7) host the New York Rangers (22-8-4) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 8, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank fourth in the Western Conference with 43 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 48 points.
How to Watch Anaheim vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Honda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Anaheim vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Anaheim and New York Stats
- The Ducks score 3.0 goals per game (14th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (fourth).
- On average, the Rangers post 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Ducks give up 2.7 (ninth).
- Anaheim is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +13.
- New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +15 (+0.4 per game).
- The Rangers have conceded 15 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 27 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
- The Ducks have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 36 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).
- Adam Fox has posted 35 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 30 assists.
- Chris Kreider has scored 20 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has played 21 games this season, conceding 42 goals (2.0 per game) with 613 saves (29.2 per game) and a .936 save percentage (second-best in the league).
- Alexandar Georgiev has 326 saves (21.7 per game) and a .908 save percentage, conceding 33 goals (2.2 per game).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)
Anaheim Impact Players
- One of Anaheim's top contributing offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 17:07 per game.
- Trevor Zegras has totaled 25 points (0.8 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.
- Sonny Milano has 23 total points for Anaheim, with nine goals and 14 assists.
- John Gibson has conceded 72 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 794 saves (29.4 per game) with a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).
- Anthony Stolarz has recorded a .932 save percentage, allowing 20 goals (2.0 per game) with 273 saves (27.3 per game).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Derek Grant: Out (Health Protocols), Nicolas Deslauriers: Out (Health Protocols), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sam Carrick: Out (Health Protocols), Hampus Lindholm: Out (Health Protocols), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.