New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (37-17-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (27-25-10) meet in New York City, New York on March 15, 2022 at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks rank 12th in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim
Favorite
Spread
Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and Anaheim Stats
- The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Ducks are 20th on defense (3.1 against).
- The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).
- New York is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +24 (+0.4 per game).
- Anaheim has a -17 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.
- The Rangers have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties).
- The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 29 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 68 points (16 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 19:27 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 59 games, with 24 goals and 36 assists.
- Adam Fox's season total of 58 points has come from eight goals and 50 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1176 saves. His .938 save percentage ranks first in the league.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has collected 29 goals and 22 assists in 57 games for Anaheim, good for 51 points.
- Trevor Zegras is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with 44 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 28 assists in 55 games.
- Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the leaders on the team with 32 total points (six goals and 26 assists).
- Anthony Stolarz has played 21 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 564 saves and a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)
