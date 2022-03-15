New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) celebrate the empty net goal by Strome against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) celebrate the empty net goal by Strome against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (37-17-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (27-25-10) meet in New York City, New York on March 15, 2022 at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks rank 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Anaheim

Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim

Rangers vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

5.5

New York and Anaheim Stats

  • The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Ducks are 20th on defense (3.1 against).
  • The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).
  • New York is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +24 (+0.4 per game).
  • Anaheim has a -17 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties).
  • The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 29 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 68 points (16 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 19:27 per game.
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 59 games, with 24 goals and 36 assists.
  • Adam Fox's season total of 58 points has come from eight goals and 50 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1176 saves. His .938 save percentage ranks first in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has collected 29 goals and 22 assists in 57 games for Anaheim, good for 51 points.
  • Trevor Zegras is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with 44 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 28 assists in 55 games.
  • Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the leaders on the team with 32 total points (six goals and 26 assists).
  • Anthony Stolarz has played 21 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 564 saves and a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates in front of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save on Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) in the shootout at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) celebrate the empty net goal by Strome against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and forward T.J. Oshie (77) and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) and forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate Kuznetzov s second goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looses the basketball to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during overtime at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy