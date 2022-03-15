New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) celebrate the empty net goal by Strome against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (37-17-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (27-25-10) meet in New York City, New York on March 15, 2022 at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks rank 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Anaheim Stats

The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Ducks are 20th on defense (3.1 against).

The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).

New York is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +24 (+0.4 per game).

Anaheim has a -17 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties).

The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 29 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 68 points (16 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 19:27 per game.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 59 games, with 24 goals and 36 assists.

Adam Fox's season total of 58 points has come from eight goals and 50 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1176 saves. His .938 save percentage ranks first in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has collected 29 goals and 22 assists in 57 games for Anaheim, good for 51 points.

Trevor Zegras is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with 44 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 28 assists in 55 games.

Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the leaders on the team with 32 total points (six goals and 26 assists).

Anthony Stolarz has played 21 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 564 saves and a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)

