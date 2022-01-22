New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL slate on Saturday features a showdown between the New York Rangers (26-11-4) and the Arizona Coyotes (10-25-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are fourth (with 56 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 16th (24 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Arizona Stats

New York Impact Players

Adam Fox has been vital to New York this season, with 43 points in 41 games.

Artemi Panarin is another of New York's top contributors through 36 games, with 10 goals and 31 assists.

Mika Zibanejad's season total of 39 points has come from 15 goals and 24 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a 2.0 goals against average, and 711 saves. His .938 save percentage ranks first in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller drives the offense for Arizona with 30 points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 16 assists in 39 games (playing 19:48 per game).

Phil Kessel has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with five goals and 22 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere is a top player on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 17 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league). He has 650 saves, and has conceded 64 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Scott Wedgewood: Out (Health Protocols), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)

