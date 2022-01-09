How to Watch Rangers at Ducks

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 4 team in the East faces off against the No. 4 team in the West on Saturday as the Ducks host the Rangers.

The No. 2 team in the Metropolitan, the Rangers, have a 22-9-4 record. They are the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference with 48 points.

They are tied with the Capitals and sit two points above the Maple Leafs. They are three points out of first place and one point out of second place.

New York is led by Chris Kreider and Adam Fox. Kreider is a top-five goal scorer in the league with 21 goals. He also adds 12 assists on 83 shots on goal.

The Ducks have double-digit losses with an 18-11-7 record, but they still find a way to be ranked No. 4 in the Western Conference. They have 43 points, which is two behind the Blues for third place and one ahead of the Avalanche.

Anaheim is led by Troy Terry and Ryan Getzlaf. Between the two of them, they combine for 23 goals and 33 assists. Terry is tied with Kreider at 21 goals and is top-five in the NHL.

Goalkeeper John Gibson has 12 wins with a .917 save percentage. 

New York is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 and a money line of -120. Anaheim's money line is +100. The Over/Under in this matchup is 5.5 goals.

