How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers go for their fourth straight win on Friday when they travel to Carolina to take on the Hurricanes.

The Rangers go back on the road for a quick trip to Carolina on Friday night as they look to continue their great season. New York comes in on a three-game winning streak and a 26-10-4 record on the year.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The streak has helped the Rangers climb to first place in the loaded Metropolitan Division. It has been a bit of a surprising season for the Rangers as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Friday, they will look to stay hot when they take on a Hurricanes team that is coming off a huge 7-1 win at Boston on Tuesday night.

The back-to-back wins have the Hurricanes 26-8-2 on the year and have them just two points back of the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina has played four fewer games than the Rangers so despite having the better winning percentage, they have fewer points.

Friday night, though, they can tie the Rangers for first with a big win in a game that is the highlight of NHL action this weekend.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
