How to Watch Rangers at Stars

The Rangers look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday night when they travel to Dallas to take on the Stars

The Rangers wrap up a four-game road trip on Sunday looking to finish .500 away from home. New York won its first on the trip 4-1 against the Jets, but has since lost to both the Wild and Blues by a combined 11-4 score.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New York Rangers at Dallas Stars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a tough couple of games for the Rangers but they are still 36-17-5 overall and tied with the Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Saturday night they will look to get back in the win column against a Stars team that is coming off a loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

The loss to Nashville ruined a chance at a perfect road trip for the Stars after they had beat the Jets and Wild in the first two.

The Stars now return home for just one game before they hit the road for another four games.

It is a crucial stretch for Dallas as it fights for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Stars are currently a point up on the Oilers for the last wild card and need to continue playing well.

It won't be easy Saturday against a good Rangers team, but the Stars hope playing at home will give them the advantage.

Regional restrictions may apply.