How to Watch Rangers at Panthers

    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rangers will travel to Florida to take on the Panthers in an intriguing Wednesday night NHL matchup.
    Author:

    With the 2021-22 NHL season being threatened by COVID-19, the league will still continue pushing forward to play their games. On Wednesday night, there will be quite a few matchups for fans to watch. One intriguing game will feature the Rangers hitting the road to take on the Panthers in Florida.

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Florida Panthers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG2

    Live stream the New York Rangers at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Rangers have opened up the year with an impressive 19-7-4 record. New York has looked the part of a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. In their last matchup, the Rangers ended up losing to the Golden Knights by a final score of 3-2.

    On the other side of the matchup, the Panthers hold an 18-7-4 record entering this game. Florida also looks like a team that could contend for a Stanley Cup win. Last time out for the Panthers, they lost to the Kings by a final score of 4-1.

    Both of these teams are looking to bounce back from losses in their last game and games being postponed due to COVID-19. They are also both elite contenders right now. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the big win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

