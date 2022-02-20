How to Watch Rangers at Senators

The Rangers and Senators are looking to bounce back from 3-2 losses in their previous games.

The Senators don't have any time to dwell on their game last night as they host the Rangers on Sunday. Ottawa played Boston yesterday and the Senators really came to play as it was tight the whole game. It wasn't until a David Pastrnak one-timer that put the Bruins ahead for good for a 3-2 OT win. While the general manager for the Senators has been up front that the team will likely make moves at the deadline, Ottawa is likely at the end of its selling days. The Senators are pushing some of the best teams in hockey to their limit.

How to Watch: New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Rangers should be on high alert even though they've been playing great hockey this season. They are only three points behind the Hurricanes and Penguins who are leading the Metropolitan division. Those two are playing against one another earlier in the day so this is a great chance for New York to take advantage in the standings.

The Rangers are coming off a tough 3-2 loss of their own against Detroit but that game took six rounds of a shootout to decide. They will also be playing for former general manager and Rangers head coach Emile Francis, who passed on Saturday at the age of 95.

New York made nine consecutive playoff appearances in his tenure with his most success coming in a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1972. He holds the franchise records for most regular-season and playoff wins. He leaves a great legacy for one of the original six teams and he will be remembered before this game.

