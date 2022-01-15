How to Watch Rangers at Flyers

The Eastern Conference has a great matchup posted, as the Rangers travel to the Flyers on Saturday night.

The Rangers rank No. 3 in the Eastern Conference with 52 points and a positive goal differential of 16. New York enters with a record of 24-10-4. The Rangers are three points behind the Lightning for the No. 1 spot and one point behind the Panthers for No. 2.

The Flyers are the No. 11 team in the same conference. They are 13-16-7 through 36 games with 33 points and a negative goal differential of 30. They bring a six-game losing streak into this game.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers Today:



Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

New York ranks No. 15 in goals scored with 108 compared to Philadelphia's No. 26 with only 92. New York ranks No. 7 in goals scored against with only 93 this season while Philadelphia ranks No. 24 with 119 given up.

New York also ranks No. 3 in the entire NHL in penalty kill percentage meaning the team only gives up goals on 14.5% of power plays to opponents.

It's going to be all on the defense of Philadelphia against one of the NHL's best goal scorers in Chris Kreider. If they can keep him off of the stat sheet, that will give them their best chance.

