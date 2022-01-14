How to Watch Rangers at Sharks

The Sharks look to extend their three-game winning streak Thursday night when they host the Rangers.

The Sharks host the Rangers on Thursday night coming off three consecutive games in which they won 3-2. They beat the Sabres in regulation and then the Flyers and Red Wings in overtime all by the exact same score.

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The wins have San Jose up to third place in the Pacific Division and sitting at 20-16-1 overall.

Thursday, the Sharks will look to make it four in a row for just the second time all year when they play a Rangers team that has lost two of its last three.

New York will play the fourth of its five-game road trip in San Jose looking to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to the Kings on Monday night.

That loss kept the Rangers from winning their second straight after they beat the Ducks 4-1 on Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Rangers are 23-10-4 and in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

New York has been one of the best teams in the NHL this year, and it wants to continue to show that on the road at San Jose on Thursday night.

