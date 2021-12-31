How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rangers will travel to take on the Lightning in an intriguing Friday night NHL matchup.
    Author:

    With the 2021-22 NHL season continuing forward on Friday, there will be plenty of games for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 forcing some games to be postponed, the league is making the decision to move forward. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Rangers hitting the road to take on the Lightning.

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG+

    Live stream the New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Rangers have opened up the year with a 19-8-4 record. They have looked the part of a potential Stanley Cup contender thus far. New York is coming off of a tough 4-3 loss against the Panthers in their last outing.

    On the other side of the rink, the Lightning have started off the season with a 21-7-4 record. Just like the Rangers, they are at the top of the list of potential Stanley Cup contenders right now. This is a big-time game for them to make a major statement once again.

    Make sure to tune in to see these two contenders go head-to-head. This one won't disappoint anyone who chooses to tune in to watch. It will be interesting to see who comes out with the victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Rockets

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17427372
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    cornhole
    cornhole

    How to Watch U.S. Open Cornhole Championships

    1 hour ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech

    1 hour ago
    unlv women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV in Women's College Basketball

    2 hours ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy