How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

The Rangers will travel to take on the Lightning in an intriguing Friday night NHL matchup.

With the 2021-22 NHL season continuing forward on Friday, there will be plenty of games for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 forcing some games to be postponed, the league is making the decision to move forward. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Rangers hitting the road to take on the Lightning.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Rangers have opened up the year with a 19-8-4 record. They have looked the part of a potential Stanley Cup contender thus far. New York is coming off of a tough 4-3 loss against the Panthers in their last outing.

On the other side of the rink, the Lightning have started off the season with a 21-7-4 record. Just like the Rangers, they are at the top of the list of potential Stanley Cup contenders right now. This is a big-time game for them to make a major statement once again.

Make sure to tune in to see these two contenders go head-to-head. This one won't disappoint anyone who chooses to tune in to watch. It will be interesting to see who comes out with the victory.

