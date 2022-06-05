Skip to main content

How to Watch Eastern Conference Finals: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers look to take a 3-0 lead against the Lightning on Sunday in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Rangers did what they were supposed to do by winning both games at home against the Lightning to take a 2-0 lead.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Rangers coasted to a 5-2 win in Game 1, but Friday night they had to survive a barrage of Lightning shots at the end of the game to hold on to a 3-2 win.

They got both wins and now head to Tampa Bay looking to take a big three-game lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Lightning had won 18 straight games after losing a playoff game, but Friday they couldn't get it done to even the series.

They now face their first two-game hole in a playoff series since 2019. The good news is they are heading back home and can even the series with two wins on their home ice.

Game three is suddenly a must-win for the Lightning as they continue to try and win their third straight Stanley Cup championship.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
