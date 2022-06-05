How to Watch Eastern Conference Finals: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rangers did what they were supposed to do by winning both games at home against the Lightning to take a 2-0 lead.
How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:
Game Date: June 5, 2022
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
The Rangers coasted to a 5-2 win in Game 1, but Friday night they had to survive a barrage of Lightning shots at the end of the game to hold on to a 3-2 win.
They got both wins and now head to Tampa Bay looking to take a big three-game lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Lightning had won 18 straight games after losing a playoff game, but Friday they couldn't get it done to even the series.
They now face their first two-game hole in a playoff series since 2019. The good news is they are heading back home and can even the series with two wins on their home ice.
Game three is suddenly a must-win for the Lightning as they continue to try and win their third straight Stanley Cup championship.
