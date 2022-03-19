How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best in the Eastern Conference showdown in a primetime matchup in Tampa on Saturday between the Rangers and Lightning.

This seems like it's going to be a chippy Eastern Conference grudge matchup for some time to come. Of course, we all know the success of the Lightning, especially in the last three years, but the Rangers seem to be ahead of schedule in getting back on the right track after missing the playoffs for four straight years. 

How to Watch: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Today

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Only three points separate the Rangers from the Lightning. Tampa Bay is coming off a two-game winning streak after dropping its previous three outings. It will be nice for the Lightning to get back home after an extended six-game road trip. They dominated the Kraken 4-1 in their last game where Victor Hedman scored twice and Steven Stamkos notched three assists. They should be favored in this one, especially at home. 

New York won't go quietly though. It'll be looking to avenge its surprising loss to the struggling Islanders in its last game. It was knotted up at 1-1 for almost the entire game but Kyle Palmieri scored the game-winner with just minutes left. The Rangers will need to step up their offense tremendously if they are going to send the Tampa faithful home unhappy. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

