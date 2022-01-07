How to Watch Rangers at Golden Knights

Two of the NHL's best teams will be facing off, as the Rangers take on the Golden Knights.

The Rangers have bounced back and been on a roll recently. They beat the Lightning twice and then downed the Oilers to bring a three-game win streak into this contest.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

They have climbed all the way to a 22-8-4 record and the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Panthers and the Capitals at 48 points. They are one point ahead of the Hurricanes and one point behind the Lightning as the East heats up.

New York's latest competitor will be the leading team in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights are 22-13-1 with 45 points, which is good for the No. 1 spot in the West.

Unlike New York, Vegas is bringing a two-game losing streak into this contest after dropping games to the Jets and Predators. They need a huge bounce-back win.

This game will feature two of the NHL's most prolific goal scorers. The Rangers' Chris Kreider is tied for the No. 4 spot in the NHL in total goals scored with 20 on the season. Vegas's Jonathan Marchessault isn't far behind with 16 of his own.

