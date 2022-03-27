New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate includes the New York Rangers (41-19-5) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-9) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fourth (with 87 points) and the Sabres 12th (55 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Buffalo Stats

The Rangers are 17th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Sabres are 26th on defense (3.5 against).

The Sabres score 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (third).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +28 on the season (10th in league).

Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).

The Sabres have conceded 41 power-play goals (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 74 points in 60 games (16 goals and 58 assists).

Mika Zibanejad has picked up 69 points (1.1 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 42 assists.

Adam Fox's season total of 64 points has come from 10 goals and 54 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has conceded 87 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1269 saves with a .936 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has scored 27 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Buffalo offense with 49 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13%.

Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 45 total points (0.7 per game), with 26 goals and 19 assists in 63 games.

Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial contributor on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 30 assists.

Craig Anderson has played 21 games this season, conceding 64 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 600 saves and a .904 save percentage (35th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

