How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his goal with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Friday features a game between the Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2) and the New York Rangers (26-10-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are fourth (with 54 points) and the Rangers third (56 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Hurricanes vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6

Carolina and New York Stats

New York Impact Players

  • Adam Fox's 42 points are important for New York. He has seven goals and 35 assists in 40 games.
  • Artemi Panarin has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 10 goals and 30 assists.
  • Mika Zibanejad's 14 goals and 23 assists add up to 37 points this season.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league). He has 405 saves, and has allowed 41 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 19:07 per game.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen's 30 points this season have come via 11 goals and 19 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a 2.0 goals against average, and 665 saves. His .930 save percentage is second-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

How To Watch

January
21
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

