How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Friday features a game between the Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2) and the New York Rangers (26-10-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are fourth (with 54 points) and the Rangers third (56 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and New York Stats
New York Impact Players
- Adam Fox's 42 points are important for New York. He has seven goals and 35 assists in 40 games.
- Artemi Panarin has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 10 goals and 30 assists.
- Mika Zibanejad's 14 goals and 23 assists add up to 37 points this season.
- Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league). He has 405 saves, and has allowed 41 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 19:07 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen's 30 points this season have come via 11 goals and 19 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a 2.0 goals against average, and 665 saves. His .930 save percentage is second-best in the league.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
21
2022
New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)