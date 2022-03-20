Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features a matchup in Raleigh, North Carolina between the Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6) and New York Rangers (39-18-5) at PNC Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank second while the Rangers are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Hurricanes vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are third in goals allowed (2.6).
  • On average, the Rangers score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).
  • Carolina is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +57.
  • New York is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +25 (+0.4 per game).
  • The Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 46 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has scored 16 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 56 assists (1.0 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 72 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 11.3%.
  • Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 63 total points (1.0 per game), with 26 goals and 37 assists in 62 games.
  • Adam Fox's nine goals and 53 assists add up to 62 points this season.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has played 24 games this season, conceding 65 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 536 saves and an .892 save percentage (47th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 19:12 per game.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 23 goals and 31 assists to total 54 points (0.9 per game).
  • Teuvo Teravainen's 47 points this season have come via 16 goals and 31 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has conceded 84 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1078 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

How To Watch

March
20
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
