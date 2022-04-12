Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) visit the New York Rangers (47-20-6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on April 12, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (102 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (100 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

3/20/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-0 NYR

1/21/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

6-3 CAR

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes are eighth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.5 against).
  • The Rangers are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.4).
  • Carolina is +69 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the NHL.
  • New York is +37 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities).
  • The Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 88.0% of penalties).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 72 points. He has 33 goals and 39 assists this season.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 64 points (28 goals, 36 assists) to the team.
  • Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 58 points has come from 19 goals and 39 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has conceded 102 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1266 saves with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin's 88 points are pivotal for New York. He has recorded 21 goals and 67 assists in 68 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad has racked up 75 points this season, with 28 goals and 47 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 70 points so far, including 49 goals and 21 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has given up 96 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collected 1380 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

