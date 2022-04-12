How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) visit the New York Rangers (47-20-6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on April 12, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (102 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (100 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 3/20/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-0 NYR 1/21/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 6-3 CAR

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes are eighth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.5 against).

The Rangers are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.4).

Carolina is +69 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the NHL.

New York is +37 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities).

The Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 88.0% of penalties).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 72 points. He has 33 goals and 39 assists this season.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 64 points (28 goals, 36 assists) to the team.

Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 58 points has come from 19 goals and 39 assists.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 102 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1266 saves with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 88 points are pivotal for New York. He has recorded 21 goals and 67 assists in 68 games.

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 75 points this season, with 28 goals and 47 assists.

Chris Kreider has 70 points so far, including 49 goals and 21 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 96 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collected 1380 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Upper Body)

