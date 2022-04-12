How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) visit the New York Rangers (47-20-6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on April 12, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (102 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (100 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/20/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
2-0 NYR
1/21/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
6-3 CAR
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes are eighth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.5 against).
- The Rangers are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.4).
- Carolina is +69 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the NHL.
- New York is +37 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities).
- The Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 88.0% of penalties).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 72 points. He has 33 goals and 39 assists this season.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 64 points (28 goals, 36 assists) to the team.
- Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 58 points has come from 19 goals and 39 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has conceded 102 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1266 saves with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 88 points are pivotal for New York. He has recorded 21 goals and 67 assists in 68 games.
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 75 points this season, with 28 goals and 47 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 70 points so far, including 49 goals and 21 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has given up 96 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collected 1380 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Upper Body)
How To Watch
April
12
2022
Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
