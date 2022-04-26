New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the New York Rangers (51-22-6) and the Carolina Hurricanes (52-20-8), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth with 108 points and the Hurricanes are second with 112 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Carolina
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/12/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
4-2 CAR
3/20/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
2-0 NYR
1/21/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
6-3 CAR
New York and Carolina Stats
- The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes are conceding 2.4 (first).
- The Hurricanes put up 3.3 goals per game (267 in 80 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (194 in 79).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is +47 on the season (ninth in league).
- Carolina is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +73 (+0.9 per game).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals on power-plays (first in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is New York's top contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) to the team.
- Chris Kreider has scored 51 goals and added 24 assists through 79 games for New York.
- Igor Shesterkin has allowed 102 goals (2.03 goals against average) and recorded 1484 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho's 79 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has recorded 36 goals and 43 assists in 77 games.
- Andrei Svechnikov is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 69 total points (0.9 per game), with 30 goals and 39 assists in 77 games.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 63 points so far, including 20 goals and 43 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has played 52 games this season, conceding 111 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 1320 saves and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Rest), Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
