New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the New York Rangers (51-22-6) and the Carolina Hurricanes (52-20-8), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth with 108 points and the Hurricanes are second with 112 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Carolina

DateHomeAwayResult

4/12/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

4-2 CAR

3/20/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-0 NYR

1/21/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

6-3 CAR

New York and Carolina Stats

  • The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes are conceding 2.4 (first).
  • The Hurricanes put up 3.3 goals per game (267 in 80 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (194 in 79).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is +47 on the season (ninth in league).
  • Carolina is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +73 (+0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals on power-plays (first in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Rangers have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is New York's top contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) to the team.
  • Chris Kreider has scored 51 goals and added 24 assists through 79 games for New York.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 102 goals (2.03 goals against average) and recorded 1484 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho's 79 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has recorded 36 goals and 43 assists in 77 games.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 69 total points (0.9 per game), with 30 goals and 39 assists in 77 games.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 63 points so far, including 20 goals and 43 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has played 52 games this season, conceding 111 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 1320 saves and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Rest), Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
