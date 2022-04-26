New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the New York Rangers (51-22-6) and the Carolina Hurricanes (52-20-8), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth with 108 points and the Hurricanes are second with 112 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Carolina

Date Home Away Result 4/12/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-2 CAR 3/20/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-0 NYR 1/21/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 6-3 CAR

New York and Carolina Stats

The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes are conceding 2.4 (first).

The Hurricanes put up 3.3 goals per game (267 in 80 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (194 in 79).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +47 on the season (ninth in league).

Carolina is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +73 (+0.9 per game).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals on power-plays (first in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is New York's top contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) to the team.

Chris Kreider has scored 51 goals and added 24 assists through 79 games for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 102 goals (2.03 goals against average) and recorded 1484 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho's 79 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has recorded 36 goals and 43 assists in 77 games.

Andrei Svechnikov is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 69 total points (0.9 per game), with 30 goals and 39 assists in 77 games.

Teuvo Teravainen has 63 points so far, including 20 goals and 43 assists.

Frederik Andersen has played 52 games this season, conceding 111 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 1320 saves and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Rest), Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

