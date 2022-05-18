How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Wednesday when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes rank second and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Carolina and New York Stats

On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (second).

The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).

In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +77 on the season (third in NHL).

New York's goal differential is +46 on the season (ninth in the NHL).

The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).

Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (fifth-best in the league), with 1516 total saves, allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 37 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 69 points (30 goals, 39 assists) to the team.

Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 65 points has come from 22 goals and 43 assists.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and recorded 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/10/2022 Bruins W 5-1 Home -146 5/12/2022 Bruins L 5-2 Away +104 5/14/2022 Bruins W 3-2 Home -142 5/18/2022 Rangers - Home -175 5/20/2022 Rangers - Home - 5/22/2022 Rangers - Away - 5/24/2022 Rangers - Away -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/11/2022 Penguins W 5-3 Home -134 5/13/2022 Penguins W 5-3 Away -124 5/15/2022 Penguins W 4-3 Home -125 5/18/2022 Hurricanes - Away +149 5/20/2022 Hurricanes - Away - 5/22/2022 Hurricanes - Home - 5/24/2022 Hurricanes - Home -

