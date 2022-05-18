Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Wednesday when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes rank second and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Carolina and New York Stats

  • On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (second).
  • The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +77 on the season (third in NHL).
  • New York's goal differential is +46 on the season (ninth in the NHL).
  • The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).
  • Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (fifth-best in the league), with 1516 total saves, allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 37 goals and 44 assists.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 69 points (30 goals, 39 assists) to the team.
  • Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 65 points has come from 22 goals and 43 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and recorded 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/10/2022

Bruins

W 5-1

Home

-146

5/12/2022

Bruins

L 5-2

Away

+104

5/14/2022

Bruins

W 3-2

Home

-142

5/18/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-175

5/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

5/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

5/24/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/11/2022

Penguins

W 5-3

Home

-134

5/13/2022

Penguins

W 5-3

Away

-124

5/15/2022

Penguins

W 4-3

Home

-125

5/18/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

+149

5/20/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

-

5/22/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

5/24/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

mecum
entertainment

Mecum Live Auctions stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas49 seconds ago
miamiwild-scaled
entertainment

How to Watch Miami Wild Special

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) kicks the ball against D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18291511
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Fire vs. Red Bulls stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
USATSI_18273446
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Philadelphia Union

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy