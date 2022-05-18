How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Wednesday when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes rank second and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Carolina and New York Stats
- On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (second).
- The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +77 on the season (third in NHL).
- New York's goal differential is +46 on the season (ninth in the NHL).
- The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (fifth-best in the league), with 1516 total saves, allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 37 goals and 44 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 69 points (30 goals, 39 assists) to the team.
- Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 65 points has come from 22 goals and 43 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and recorded 1320 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/10/2022
Bruins
W 5-1
Home
-146
5/12/2022
Bruins
L 5-2
Away
+104
5/14/2022
Bruins
W 3-2
Home
-142
5/18/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-175
5/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
5/22/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
5/24/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/11/2022
Penguins
W 5-3
Home
-134
5/13/2022
Penguins
W 5-3
Away
-124
5/15/2022
Penguins
W 4-3
Home
-125
5/18/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
+149
5/20/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
-
5/22/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
5/24/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
