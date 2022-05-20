New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Friday when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes rank second while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
- On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is third in the league in goal differential, at +77 (+0.9 per game).
- New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.
- Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- New York's Chris Kreider is among the leaders on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has given up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 65 total points for Carolina, with 22 goals and 43 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/12/2022
Bruins
L 5-2
Away
+104
5/14/2022
Bruins
W 3-2
Home
-142
5/18/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
-177
5/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-165
5/22/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
5/24/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/13/2022
Penguins
W 5-3
Away
-124
5/15/2022
Penguins
W 4-3
Home
-125
5/18/2022
Hurricanes
L 2-1
Away
+151
5/20/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
+141
5/22/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
5/24/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
