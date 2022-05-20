New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; iNew York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period n game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Friday when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes rank second while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
  • On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (first).
  • Carolina is third in the league in goal differential, at +77 (+0.9 per game).
  • New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.
  • Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • New York's Chris Kreider is among the leaders on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has given up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 65 total points for Carolina, with 22 goals and 43 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/12/2022

Bruins

L 5-2

Away

+104

5/14/2022

Bruins

W 3-2

Home

-142

5/18/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

-177

5/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-165

5/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

5/24/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/13/2022

Penguins

W 5-3

Away

-124

5/15/2022

Penguins

W 4-3

Home

-125

5/18/2022

Hurricanes

L 2-1

Away

+151

5/20/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

+141

5/22/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

5/24/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

