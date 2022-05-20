New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; iNew York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period n game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Friday when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes rank second while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).

On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (first).

Carolina is third in the league in goal differential, at +77 (+0.9 per game).

New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York add up to 96 total points on the season.

Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.

New York's Chris Kreider is among the leaders on the team with 77 total points (52 goals and 25 assists).

Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has given up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.

Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has 65 total points for Carolina, with 22 goals and 43 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/12/2022 Bruins L 5-2 Away +104 5/14/2022 Bruins W 3-2 Home -142 5/18/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home -177 5/20/2022 Rangers - Home -165 5/22/2022 Rangers - Away - 5/24/2022 Rangers - Away -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/13/2022 Penguins W 5-3 Away -124 5/15/2022 Penguins W 4-3 Home -125 5/18/2022 Hurricanes L 2-1 Away +151 5/20/2022 Hurricanes - Away +141 5/22/2022 Hurricanes - Home - 5/24/2022 Hurricanes - Home -

