New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers host Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes, with the Hurricanes ahead in the series 2-0. You can watch the game on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are second (with 116 points) and the Rangers fourth (110 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

5/20/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-0 CAR

5/18/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-1 (F/OT) CAR

5/18/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-1 (F/OT) CAR

4/26/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

4-3 CAR

4/12/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

4-2 CAR

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
  • Carolina is third in the league in goal differential, at +77 (+0.9 per game).
  • New York is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +46.
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 power-play goals (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (81 total points), having collected 37 goals and 44 assists.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 30 goals and 39 assists to total 69 points (0.9 per game).
  • Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 65 points has come from 22 goals and 43 assists.
  • In 52 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has racked up 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
