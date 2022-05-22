New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers host Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes, with the Hurricanes ahead in the series 2-0. You can watch the game on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are second (with 116 points) and the Rangers fourth (110 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/20/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
2-0 CAR
5/18/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
2-1 (F/OT) CAR
4/26/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
4-3 CAR
4/12/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
4-2 CAR
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
- Carolina is third in the league in goal differential, at +77 (+0.9 per game).
- New York is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +46.
- The Rangers have conceded 40 power-play goals (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (81 total points), having collected 37 goals and 44 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 30 goals and 39 assists to total 69 points (0.9 per game).
- Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 65 points has come from 22 goals and 43 assists.
- In 52 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has racked up 1320 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
- Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while allowing 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
