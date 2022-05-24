New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) against the New York Rangers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. The Rangers sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 110 points and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference with 116 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Carolina

Date Home Away Result 5/22/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 3-1 NYR 5/20/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-0 CAR 5/18/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) CAR 5/18/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) CAR 4/26/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-3 CAR

New York and Carolina Stats

The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (200 in 82).

The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (277 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).

New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +46.

Carolina is third in the league in goal differential, at +77 (+0.9 per game).

On the power play, the Rangers have scored 55 goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 34 (killing off 87.7% of penalties, first in league).

The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (13th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 40 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 96 points in 75 games (22 goals and 74 assists).

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has scored 52 goals and added 25 assists through 81 games for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1516 saves. His .935 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has scored 37 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 44 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Carolina offense with 81 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.8 shots per game, shooting 16.7%.

Andrei Svechnikov has scored 69 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 30 goals and 39 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen's 22 goals and 43 assists add up to 65 points this season.

Frederik Andersen has given up 111 goals (2.2 goals against average) and compiled 1320 saves with a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Regional restrictions apply.