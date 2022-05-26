New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers on in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 2-2. The Hurricanes are second and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes put up 3.4 goals per game (277 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
  • The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
  • Carolina has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
  • New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
  • On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 34 (killing off 87.7% of penalties, first in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad has posted 82 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider is a key contributor on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has conceded 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 81 points in 79 games (37 goals and 44 assists).
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.
  • Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and recorded 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/20/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

-168

5/22/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

-106

5/24/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Away

-110

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-156

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/20/2022

Hurricanes

L 2-0

Away

+142

5/22/2022

Hurricanes

W 3-1

Home

-115

5/24/2022

Hurricanes

W 4-1

Home

-110

5/26/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

+132

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

