New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers on in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 2-2. The Hurricanes are second and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes put up 3.4 goals per game (277 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
- The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
- Carolina has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
- New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
- On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 34 (killing off 87.7% of penalties, first in league).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
- Mika Zibanejad has posted 82 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider is a key contributor on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has conceded 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 81 points in 79 games (37 goals and 44 assists).
- Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and recorded 1320 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/20/2022
Rangers
W 2-0
Home
-168
5/22/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
-106
5/24/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Away
-110
5/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-156
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/20/2022
Hurricanes
L 2-0
Away
+142
5/22/2022
Hurricanes
W 3-1
Home
-115
5/24/2022
Hurricanes
W 4-1
Home
-110
5/26/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
+132
