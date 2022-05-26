New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers on in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 2-2. The Hurricanes are second and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes put up 3.4 goals per game (277 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).

The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).

Carolina has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.

New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 34 (killing off 87.7% of penalties, first in league).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.

Mika Zibanejad has posted 82 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider is a key contributor on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has conceded 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 81 points in 79 games (37 goals and 44 assists).

Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and recorded 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/20/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home -168 5/22/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away -106 5/24/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Away -110 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home -156

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/20/2022 Hurricanes L 2-0 Away +142 5/22/2022 Hurricanes W 3-1 Home -115 5/24/2022 Hurricanes W 4-1 Home -110 5/26/2022 Hurricanes - Away +132

