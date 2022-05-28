New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates his goal with center Ryan Strome (16), left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates his goal with center Ryan Strome (16), left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Saturday when the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes on for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are up 3-2. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (110 points), and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (116 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Carolina

DateHomeAwayResult

5/26/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

3-1 CAR

5/26/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

3-1 CAR

5/24/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

4-1 NYR

5/22/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

3-1 NYR

5/20/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-0 CAR

New York and Carolina Stats

  • The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).
  • The Hurricanes are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
  • New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
  • Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +77.
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates his goal with center Ryan Strome (16), left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

By What's On TV Staff47 seconds ago
May 26, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the New York Rangers during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

By What's On TV Staff47 seconds ago
May 22, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Aaron Long (33) defends Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 seconds ago
USATSI_18231339
USFL

How to Watch the Panthers vs. Breakers

By Alex Barth47 seconds ago
USATSI_18364102
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Six

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_11020920
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Zappers vs. Beasts

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18332850
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at Inter Miami CF

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Mexico Soccer
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Mexico vs Nigeria

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago0029187345h
Ultimate

How to Watch AUDL: Minnesota Wind Chill at Madison Radicals

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy