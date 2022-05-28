New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Saturday when the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes on for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are up 3-2. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (110 points), and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (116 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Carolina
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/26/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
3-1 CAR
5/24/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
4-1 NYR
5/22/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
3-1 NYR
5/20/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
2-0 CAR
New York and Carolina Stats
- The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).
- The Hurricanes are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +77.
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
How To Watch
May
28
2022
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
