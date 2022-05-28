New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates his goal with center Ryan Strome (16), left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Saturday when the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes on for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are up 3-2. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (110 points), and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (116 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Carolina

Date Home Away Result 5/26/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 3-1 CAR 5/26/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 3-1 CAR 5/24/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-1 NYR 5/22/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 3-1 NYR 5/20/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-0 CAR

New York and Carolina Stats

The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).

The Hurricanes are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).

New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.

Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +77.

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

