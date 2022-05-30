New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, with the series tied 3-3. Watch on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 116 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
- Carolina has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the league.
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/24/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Away
-110
5/26/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
-310
5/28/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Away
-101
5/30/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-151
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/24/2022
Hurricanes
W 4-1
Home
-110
5/26/2022
Hurricanes
L 3-1
Away
+250
5/28/2022
Hurricanes
W 5-2
Home
-119
5/30/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
+128
Regional restrictions apply.