New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, with the series tied 3-3. Watch on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 116 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).
  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
  • Carolina has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the league.
  • New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/24/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Away

-110

5/26/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

-310

5/28/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Away

-101

5/30/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-151

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/24/2022

Hurricanes

W 4-1

Home

-110

5/26/2022

Hurricanes

L 3-1

Away

+250

5/28/2022

Hurricanes

W 5-2

Home

-119

5/30/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

+128

How To Watch

May
30
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
