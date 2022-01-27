How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (28-11-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-21-1) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Rangers rank third and the Blue Jackets 10th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Columbus vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
6
New York and Columbus Stats
Columbus Impact Players
- Jakub Voracek has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and dished out 26 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 27 total points (0.7 per game).
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has amassed 27 points this season, with 12 goals and 15 assists.
- Boone Jenner has scored 16 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
- Joonas Korpisalo has played 15 games this season, conceding 55 goals (4.0 goals against average) with 407 saves and an .881 save percentage (46th in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Upper body)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Adam Fox, who has scored 46 points in 43 games (seven goals and 39 assists).
- Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 34 assists to total 45 points (1.2 per game).
- Chris Kreider has scored 30 goals and added 13 assists through 43 games for New York.
- Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 47 goals (2.92 goals against average) and recorded 434 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
