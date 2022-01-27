Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) celebrates with right wing Jakub Voracek (93) after his first period goal against the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (28-11-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-21-1) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Rangers rank third and the Blue Jackets 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. New York

Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

6

New York and Columbus Stats

Columbus Impact Players

  • Jakub Voracek has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and dished out 26 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 27 total points (0.7 per game).
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has amassed 27 points this season, with 12 goals and 15 assists.
  • Boone Jenner has scored 16 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has played 15 games this season, conceding 55 goals (4.0 goals against average) with 407 saves and an .881 save percentage (46th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Upper body)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Adam Fox, who has scored 46 points in 43 games (seven goals and 39 assists).
  • Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 34 assists to total 45 points (1.2 per game).
  • Chris Kreider has scored 30 goals and added 13 assists through 43 games for New York.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 47 goals (2.92 goals against average) and recorded 434 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

