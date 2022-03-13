New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) skates back to his bench as Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) is congratulated by center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) after he scored his third goal of the game on an empty Minnesota Wild net late in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL slate includes the Dallas Stars (32-21-3) hosting the New York Rangers (36-17-5) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars rank eighth in the Western Conference and the Rangers are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and New York Stats

The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).

The Rangers put up 2.9 goals per game (169 in 58 games), and the Stars concede 2.9 (160 in 56).

In terms of goal differential, Dallas is +3 on the season (15th in NHL).

New York is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +21.

The Stars have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 23.5% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.1% of penalties).

The Stars have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 42 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is one of the top offensive options for New York with 63 points (1.2 per game), with 15 goals and 48 assists in 53 games (playing 19:26 per game).

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 59 points this season, with 23 goals and 36 assists.

Adam Fox's seven goals and 50 assists add up to 57 points this season.

Alexandar Georgiev has given up 62 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 516 saves with an .893 save percentage (46th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 58 points in 56 games.

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 48 games, with 29 goals and 25 assists.

Roope Hintz has 47 total points for Dallas, with 23 goals and 24 assists.

In 29 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 61 goals (2.30 goals against average) and has recorded 725 saves.

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.