New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL slate includes the Dallas Stars (32-21-3) hosting the New York Rangers (36-17-5) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars rank eighth in the Western Conference and the Rangers are sixth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and New York Stats
- The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).
- The Rangers put up 2.9 goals per game (169 in 58 games), and the Stars concede 2.9 (160 in 56).
- In terms of goal differential, Dallas is +3 on the season (15th in NHL).
- New York is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +21.
- The Stars have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 23.5% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.1% of penalties).
- The Stars have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 42 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is one of the top offensive options for New York with 63 points (1.2 per game), with 15 goals and 48 assists in 53 games (playing 19:26 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 59 points this season, with 23 goals and 36 assists.
- Adam Fox's seven goals and 50 assists add up to 57 points this season.
- Alexandar Georgiev has given up 62 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 516 saves with an .893 save percentage (46th in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 58 points in 56 games.
- Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 48 games, with 29 goals and 25 assists.
- Roope Hintz has 47 total points for Dallas, with 23 goals and 24 assists.
- In 29 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 61 goals (2.30 goals against average) and has recorded 725 saves.
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
12
2022
New York Rangers at Dallas Stars
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)