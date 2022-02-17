How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates across center ice defended by Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday features a game between the New York Rangers (31-13-4) and the Detroit Red Wings (22-22-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 66 points and the Red Wings rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Detroit Stats

The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 26th defensively (3.5 against).

On average, the Red Wings score 2.8 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (third).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +21 on the season (11th in NHL).

Detroit has a -31 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.

The Red Wings have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.1% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 25.7% of opportunities).

The Rangers have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties), and the Red Wings have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 17.0% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 52 points. He has 13 goals and 39 assists this season.

Mika Zibanejad has 18 goals and 31 assists to total 49 points (1.0 per game).

Adam Fox's season total of 47 points has come from seven goals and 40 assists.

Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 51 goals (2.99 goals against average) and recorded 448 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has scored 25 goals (0.6 per game) and collected 26 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 51 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 18.5%.

Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 44 total points (1.0 per game), with 23 goals and 21 assists in 42 games.

Lucas Raymond has 39 points so far, including 13 goals and 26 assists.

Thomas Greiss has an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 422 total saves, conceding 48 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Gustav Lindstrom: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.