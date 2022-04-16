New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto (15) during the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule features the New York Rangers (48-21-6) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (29-35-10) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 102 points and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 68 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Detroit

Date Home Away Result 3/30/2022 Red Wings Rangers 5-4 (F/OT) NYR 2/17/2022 Rangers Red Wings 3-2 (F/SO) DET

New York and Detroit Stats

The Rangers are 18th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Red Wings are 32nd in goals allowed (3.8).

On average, the Red Wings post 2.8 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (second).

New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +39.

Detroit has a -69 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

The Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 52 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 38 while short-handed (10th in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is New York's top contributor with 89 points. He has 22 goals and 67 assists this season.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 75 games, with 28 goals and 48 assists.

Chris Kreider has scored 50 goals and added 21 assists through 75 games for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .934 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin drives the offense for Detroit with 69 points (1.0 per game), with 31 goals and 38 assists in 69 games (playing 19:40 per game).

Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 56 total points (0.9 per game), with 27 goals and 29 assists in 61 games.

Lucas Raymond has scored 22 goals on the season, adding 33 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has played 54 games this season, conceding 162 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 1500 saves and a .903 save percentage (36th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.