New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Rangers (20-8-4) host the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-2) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fifth in the Eastern Conference (44 points), and the Oilers are sixth in the Western Conference (38 points).

    How to Watch New York vs. Edmonton

    Betting Information for New York vs. Edmonton

    Rangers vs Oilers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rangers

    -1.5

    6

    New York and Edmonton Stats

    • The Rangers put up 2.8 goals per game (91 in 32 games), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (103 in 32).
    • The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Rangers are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).
    • New York is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +8.
    • Edmonton is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.
    • The Oilers have conceded 18 power-play goals (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
    • The Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (on 31.2% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 15 (killing off 84.2% of penalties, fifth in league).

    New York Impact Players

    • Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 36 points. He has 10 goals and 26 assists this season.
    • Adam Fox has five goals and 26 assists to total 31 points (0.9 per game).
    • Mika Zibanejad's 27 points this season have come via eight goals and 19 assists.
    • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 42 goals (2.0 per game) and recorded 575 saves (27.4 per game).
    • Alexandar Georgiev has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 293 saves (22.5 per game), and has given up 32 goals (2.5 per game).

    Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)

    Edmonton Impact Players

    • Connor McDavid has scored 19 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 34 assists (1.1 per game), contributing to the Edmonton offense with 53 total points (1.7 per game). He takes 3.7 shots per game, shooting 16.0%.
    • Leon Draisaitl has amassed 52 points this season, with 25 goals and 27 assists.
    • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 26 points so far, including three goals and 23 assists.
    • Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league), with 525 total saves (27.6 per game), conceding 57 goals (3.0 per game).

    Oilers Injuries: Mike Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
