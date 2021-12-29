Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 2, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers (18-7-4) hosting the New York Rangers (19-7-4) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are sixth (with 40 points) and the Rangers fifth (42 points) in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Florida vs. New York

    Betting Information for Florida vs. New York

    Panthers vs Rangers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Panthers

    -1.5

    6

    Florida and New York Stats

    • The Panthers are second in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Rangers are fourth on defense (2.5 against).
    • The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Panthers are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
    • Florida is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +18.
    • New York is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +9.
    • The Panthers have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.8% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.3% of penalties).
    • The Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 18 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

    New York Impact Players

    • Artemi Panarin has totaled nine goals and 24 assists in 29 games for New York, good for 33 points.
    • Adam Fox has helped lead the offense for New York this season with five goals and 26 assists.
    • Chris Kreider has netted 18 goals on the season, adding eight assists.
    • Alexandar Georgiev has given up 32 goals (2.5 per game) and collected 293 saves (22.5 per game) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).

    Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

    Florida Impact Players

    • One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 33 points in 29 games (10 goals and 23 assists).
    • Aaron Ekblad has 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.
    • Sam Reinhart's season total of 23 points has come from nine goals and 14 assists.
    • Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 44 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 488 saves (25.7 per game).
    • Spencer Knight has an .892 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 321 saves (24.7 per game), and has allowed 39 goals (3.0 per game).

    Panthers Injuries: Carter Verhaeghe: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Radko Gudas: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Sam Bennett: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Brandon Montour: Day To Day (Health Protocols)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
