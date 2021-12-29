How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers (18-7-4) hosting the New York Rangers (19-7-4) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are sixth (with 40 points) and the Rangers fifth (42 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. New York
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: BB&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Florida vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6
Florida and New York Stats
- The Panthers are second in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Rangers are fourth on defense (2.5 against).
- The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Panthers are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
- Florida is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +18.
- New York is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +9.
- The Panthers have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.8% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.3% of penalties).
- The Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 18 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has totaled nine goals and 24 assists in 29 games for New York, good for 33 points.
- Adam Fox has helped lead the offense for New York this season with five goals and 26 assists.
- Chris Kreider has netted 18 goals on the season, adding eight assists.
- Alexandar Georgiev has given up 32 goals (2.5 per game) and collected 293 saves (22.5 per game) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 33 points in 29 games (10 goals and 23 assists).
- Aaron Ekblad has 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.
- Sam Reinhart's season total of 23 points has come from nine goals and 14 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 44 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 488 saves (25.7 per game).
- Spencer Knight has an .892 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 321 saves (24.7 per game), and has allowed 39 goals (3.0 per game).
Panthers Injuries: Carter Verhaeghe: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Radko Gudas: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Sam Bennett: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Brandon Montour: Day To Day (Health Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.