New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (17-13-5) take on the New York Rangers (23-9-4) in NHL action on Monday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference (39 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (50 points).

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. New York

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and New York Stats

The Kings are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Rangers are second in goals conceded (2.5).

The Rangers are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Kings are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).

Los Angeles has a +3 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.

New York has a +14 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.

The Kings have scored 19 power-play goals (25th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 16 goals on power-plays (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (ninth in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 25 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 26 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the New York offense with 36 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 13.0%.

Adam Fox is a key piece of the offense for New York with 36 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 31 assists in 36 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 32 points so far, including 12 goals and 20 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has 613 saves (29.2 per game) while giving up 42 goals (2.0 per game) with a .936 save percentage (first in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has a .904 save percentage, recording 369 saves (23.1 per game) and conceding 39 goals (2.4 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Julien Gauthier: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Reaves: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 21:20 per game.

Adrian Kempe has 21 points (0.6 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding six assists.

Alex Iafallo has 10 goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Quick has given up 2.4 goals per game this season and is racking up 27.5 saves per outing. His .921 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.

Cal Petersen has recorded a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), giving up 34 goals (2.8 per game) with 306 saves (25.5 per game).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Christian Wolanin: Out (Health Protocols), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.