How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (27-11-4) host the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-5) during Monday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (58 points), while the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference (47 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Los Angeles

Betting Information for New York vs. Los Angeles

Rangers vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

5.5

New York and Los Angeles Stats

New York Impact Players

  • Adam Fox has been a big player for New York this season, with 45 points in 42 games.
  • Artemi Panarin has 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 32 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has scored 29 goals and added 13 assists through 42 games for New York.
  • In 25 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 50 goals (2.08 goals against average) and has recorded 737 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has collected 13 goals and 23 assists in 42 games for Los Angeles, good for 36 points.
  • Alex Iafallo is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 14 assists in 40 games.
  • Viktor Arvidsson's 10 goals and 15 assists add up to 25 points this season.
  • Cal Petersen has played 16 games this season, conceding 43 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 387 saves and a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

