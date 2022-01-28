New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday includes the Minnesota Wild (25-10-3) visiting the New York Rangers (28-12-4) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth in the Western Conference (53 points), and the Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference (60 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6

Minnesota and New York Stats

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has been a big player for Minnesota this season, with 49 points in 37 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 12 goals and 26 assists to total 38 points (1.2 per game).

Ryan Hartman has 18 goals and 14 assists for Minnesota.

Cam Talbot has allowed 72 goals (2.96 goals against average) and racked up 724 saves.

Wild Injuries: Nico Sturm: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jon Merrill: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 36 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 48 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 12.1%.

Adam Fox is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 47 total points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and 40 assists in 44 games.

Mika Zibanejad's 16 goals and 27 assists add up to 43 points this season.

Igor Shesterkin has a .937 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 771 total saves, giving up 52 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Adam Fox: Out (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.