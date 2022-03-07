New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday includes a matchup in Saint Paul, Minnesota between the Minnesota Wild (32-18-3) and New York Rangers (35-15-5) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank sixth in the Western Conference with 67 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 75 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. New York

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. New York

Minnesota and New York Stats

  • The Wild are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Rangers are third in goals conceded (2.5).
  • The Rangers are 18th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Wild are 21st in goals conceded (3.2).
  • Minnesota is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +28 (+0.5 per game).
  • New York has a +25 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Wild have scored 32 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 26 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Wild have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.0% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 59 points (1.2 per game), with 15 goals and 44 assists in 51 games (playing 19:06 per game).
  • Mika Zibanejad has scored 56 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 21 goals and 35 assists.
  • Adam Fox has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 47 assists.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has given up 55 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 477 saves with an .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (68 total points), having put up 26 goals and 42 assists.
  • Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 54 points (17 goals, 37 assists) to the team.
  • Kevin Fiala has scored 18 goals and added 30 assists through 54 games for Minnesota.
  • In 34 games, Cam Talbot has conceded 97 goals (3.02 goals against average) and has recorded 948 saves.

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

March
8
2022

New York Rangers at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
