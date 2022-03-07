New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday includes a matchup in Saint Paul, Minnesota between the Minnesota Wild (32-18-3) and New York Rangers (35-15-5) at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank sixth in the Western Conference with 67 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 75 points.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. New York
Minnesota and New York Stats
- The Wild are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Rangers are third in goals conceded (2.5).
- The Rangers are 18th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Wild are 21st in goals conceded (3.2).
- Minnesota is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +28 (+0.5 per game).
- New York has a +25 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Wild have scored 32 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 26 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Wild have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.0% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 59 points (1.2 per game), with 15 goals and 44 assists in 51 games (playing 19:06 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad has scored 56 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 21 goals and 35 assists.
- Adam Fox has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 47 assists.
- Alexandar Georgiev has given up 55 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 477 saves with an .897 save percentage (43rd in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (68 total points), having put up 26 goals and 42 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 54 points (17 goals, 37 assists) to the team.
- Kevin Fiala has scored 18 goals and added 30 assists through 54 games for Minnesota.
- In 34 games, Cam Talbot has conceded 97 goals (3.02 goals against average) and has recorded 948 saves.
Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Out (Upper Body)
